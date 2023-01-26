Rep. Greene: Biden classified documents 'shows he's not fit for office'

In the second part of an exclusive interview, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tells One America News she is calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden following classified documents being found in his possession. OAN's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
