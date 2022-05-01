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Bruce Lipton Ph.D. - Epigenetics, The science of Human Empowerment
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744 views • May 01, 2022
Through the research of Dr. Lipton and other leading-edge scientists, stunning new discoveries have been made about the interaction between your mind and body and the processes by which cells receive information. It shows that genes and DNA do not control our biology, that instead DNA is controlled by signals from outside the cell, including the energetic messages emanating from our thoughts. He demonstrates how the new science of Epigenetics is revolutionizing our understanding of the link between mind and matter and the profound effects it has on our personal lives and the collective life of our species.
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https://www.brucelipton.com/
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Source:
https://www.brucelipton.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BruceHLiptonPhD/
https://www.youtube.com/c/BruceHLiptonPhD/videos
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