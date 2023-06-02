Exercise Is NOT White Supremacy, Obesity Is NOT Incurable. Shame On The Communists And The CDC

Link to article about CDC reclassified obesity as "incurable"- https://ninetymilesfromtyranny.blogspot.com/2023/06/cdc-officially-rebrand-obesity-as.html Many forces are at work to destroy Christians, conservatives, patriots, the independent and self sufficient. Diet and exercise are two fundamental building blocks to sound fitness which will help with raising food, hauling water, digging latrines and outposts, and both flight and fight situations. Get started getting fit ASAP! 7 WAYS TO STOP CANCER- https://app.entresoft.com/v2/preview/cSY9AZDNJHjYYLHsDwm8?notrack=true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.