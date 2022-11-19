F.U. Zelensky!

Kherson and the rest of Ukraine tells us what they really think about Zelensky. Why won't you see this on the evening news? Because if they show the truth now they admit their guilt. The Fake News Media is guilty for turning a blind eye to Donbass' suffering the past 8 years and Biden's illegal activities in Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.