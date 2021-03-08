Singer Carman Licciardello Memorial - Pastor Elisheva Eliyahu Loves You No One Will Take Your Place (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video from Youtube Channel Yahsadyinred video link below"We are called to be effective, not popular" – CarmanSinger and songwriter, promoted to Heaven February 16, 2021 and born in Trenton, New Jersey, January 19, 1956.Carman began his musical career playing drums in his mother’s band at the age of 15. Christian performer like none other, he was most of all an evangelist. There's no way you can classify a Carman song by its style but rather by the shear blunt-force impact delivery in a persons life, with an unmistakable Gospel message.After all the singing, dancing, clapping and preaching, throngs of people would stream down to the counseling area to accept YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH—many times as many as 5,000 in an evening. Admission was usually free, a simple offering taken. Now he is in Heaven enjoying the rewards of his labor, and watching as his work continues to bear fruit on earth to the glory of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH.****Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.To contact me here is link below: