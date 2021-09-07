MAXIME BERNIER ON THE DEEP STATE AND HOW CANADA IS CONTROLLED!!

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When a snap election was called the party leaders quickly found themselves on the campaign trail and Maxime Bernier of The People’s Party of Canada has exploded onto the political scene with a platform that challenges the government’s response to Covid-19(84). Even though he is now more popular than the Green Party or the Bloc Québécois Maxime Bernier is never allowed into the debates not so much because the system is broken, it’s more so that the system is fixed! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth asks Bernier a follow up question about the deep state while also discussing censorship at the debates and also the best ways to fight the mandatory vaccine passport system!
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peoplespartyofcanada.ca
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