Tucker Carlson received a standing ovation in Oxford, Alabama.
This was his first public event since the Fox News scandal. Recall that Tucker Carlson was fired from the TV channel because of his political position.
🔹The host has repeatedly accused the US authorities of unleashing wars around the world and corruption. He also directly accused Biden of creating the Ukrainian crisis and lobbying the interests of large corporations in the American military-industrial complex.
