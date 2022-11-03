British Drone Attack Footage from Terror Act on Sevastopol Naval Base Black Sea Fleet
An incredible story is unfolding and now we have mysterious footage now available from unknown origins. Surprising that this footage has not made the headlines yet, but is might after to see it. The British Navy was accused of using under sea drones to attack the Naval Base in Sevastopol earlier this week. The Russians have now shown their cards and the British and the American will have a serious explaining to do.
What you are seeing based on our interpretation is the we have the
Sevastopol Naval Base in the background. We are watching the camera
footage from the angle point of view of the actual drone, as it is being
tracked by a helicopter gun ship which is seen firing at it in a vain
attempt to stop it. The drone continues, but the footage stops after it
nearly collides with a small Russian patrol vessel.
https://coronatimesnews.substack.com/p/british-drone-attack-footage-from
Was this the drone used in this drone training video?
https://twitter.com/Freedom_Slips/status/1586800738297999361
