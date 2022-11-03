Create New Account
British Drone Attack Footage from Terror Act on Sevastopol Naval Base Black Sea Fleet
292 views
Corona Times News
Published 19 days ago |

An incredible story is unfolding and now we have mysterious footage now available from unknown origins. Surprising that this footage has not made the headlines yet, but is might after to see it. The British Navy was accused of using under sea drones to attack the Naval Base in Sevastopol earlier this week. The Russians have now shown their cards and the British and the American will have a serious explaining to do.

What you are seeing based on our interpretation is the we have the Sevastopol Naval Base in the background. We are watching the camera footage from the angle point of view of the actual drone, as it is being tracked by a helicopter gun ship which is seen firing at it in a vain attempt to stop it. The drone continues, but the footage stops after it nearly collides with a small Russian patrol vessel.

https://coronatimesnews.substack.com/p/british-drone-attack-footage-from

Was this the drone used in this drone training video?

https://twitter.com/Freedom_Slips/status/1586800738297999361



Keywords
russiadronewarputinnavyukraineus navynucleardossierzelenskyblack seabritish navy

