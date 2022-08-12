PSYOP. Witchcraft in the MILITARY, Gene Mutation on "Answers for our Time" With Cleste Solum, 2n Lt.Scott Bennett and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon with host Jessica Knock

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PSYOP, Witchcraft in the MILITARY, Gene MutationDestruction upon Destruction
And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in you; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in you: for your merchants were the great men of the earth; for by your pharmakeia were all nations deceived. (REVELATION) 18:23