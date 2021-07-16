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Creator of Freedom Phone Speaks Against Big Tech and Why He’s Fighting It
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100 views • July 16, 2021
ERIK FINMAN of Freedom Phone joins
Launched 48 hours ago
Erik discusses the specs/features of the phone
Partners, manufacturers, payment processors, design team in Arizona
Beta units launched 6 months ago, positive reception
We’ve sold an absurd amount of the phone / 100 million visitors in 48 hours
So many apps / users get banned, it’s time to go on the offense
Launched 48 hours ago
Erik discusses the specs/features of the phone
Partners, manufacturers, payment processors, design team in Arizona
Beta units launched 6 months ago, positive reception
We’ve sold an absurd amount of the phone / 100 million visitors in 48 hours
So many apps / users get banned, it’s time to go on the offense
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