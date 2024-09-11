RFK Jr. Fully Backs Trump, Calls for Unity to “Overthrow the Entrenched Elites”

Yesterday, in a video posted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on X, the former independent presidential candidate strongly encouraged all of his supporters to vote for Donald Trump:





“No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump… Look at the big picture. We have to unify. We have to overthrow the entrenched elites who are now ruining our country. So let's get Donald Trump elected on Nov. 5th, so that we can restore our Constitution, so that we can revive the middle class, so that we can rescue our democracy, end censorship and surveillance, unravel the war machine, protect children's health and make America healthy again.”





Source: https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1833495327040803288?mx=2