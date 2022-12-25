Walking in the Word - 4 Maccabees Chapters 1-9

James & Leigh Caruthers read line by line through the four books of Maccabees in an eight part series. We as believers are the Living Tabernacle so let's rededicate our Temple by removing all the unclean abominations from it. Reading from the eth Cepher

12.24.22

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co