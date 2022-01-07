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Situation Update As Supplied By 'We The People' January 4, 2022
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85 views • January 07, 2022
D.U.M.B. Update, GCR, NESARA Declared In Russia, Putin - Act Of War, Charlie Ward, Michael Jaco, Apocalyptic LA, Reptilian HRC, Newsom Sentenced To Death, Life in Venus, Gold-backed Currency Ready, Jan 6, Martial Law/EBS?, RFK About Freedom, Judy Byington, GFS, Shutdowns On East Coast, Richard Citizen Journalist Confronts Skynews & More.
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