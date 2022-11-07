Jared Taylor || Macron Admits Majority of Crime in Paris Commited by Foreigners

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More AF- and AmRen-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from "It’s Even Worse Than You Think",
which aired 4th of November 2022 on Amren.com
(https://www.amren.com/podcasts/2022/11/its-even-worse-than-you-think/)
✔️American Renaissance Website:
https://www.amren.com/
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https://gab.com/AmRenaissance
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/AmRenOfficial
✔️BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5Q4sa6rObtGx/
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https://rumble.com/user/AmRen
#France #Crime #Foreigners #amren #Clips
Tags: France, Crime, Foreigners, American Renaissance, Jared Taylor, clips