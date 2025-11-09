Standing In The Promises | Glen Campbell | Lyrics

This is my favorite rendition of this hymn written by Russell Kelso Carter in 1886, Inspired by his time in the military. It seems to take on a little different flavor as it is sung by Glen Campbell. I hope others will be blessed by the video as much as I was during the making of it.





Lyrics:

Standing on the Promises





Standing on the promises of Christ my King

Through eternal ages let His praises ring

Glory to the highest, I will shout and I’ll sing

I’m standing on the promises of God





Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ my Saviour

Standing, I’m standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.





Standing on the promises that cannot fail

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail

And by the living Word of God I shall prevail

I’m standing on the promises of God





Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ my Saviour

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God





________





For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us. (2Cor 1:20)