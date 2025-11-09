BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Standing In The Promises | Glen Campbell | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
25 views • 1 day ago

This is my favorite rendition of this hymn written by Russell Kelso Carter in 1886, Inspired by his time in the military. It seems to take on a little different flavor as it is sung by Glen Campbell. I hope others will be blessed by the video as much as I was during the making of it.


Lyrics:

Standing on the Promises


Standing on the promises of Christ my King

Through eternal ages let His praises ring

Glory to the highest, I will shout and I’ll sing

I’m standing on the promises of God


Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ my Saviour

Standing, I’m standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.


Standing on the promises that cannot fail

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail

And by the living Word of God I shall prevail

I’m standing on the promises of God


Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ my Saviour

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God


________


For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us. (2Cor 1:20)

