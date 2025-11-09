Standing In The Promises | Glen Campbell | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my favorite rendition of this hymn written by Russell Kelso Carter in 1886, Inspired by his time in the military. It seems to take on a little different flavor as it is sung by Glen Campbell. I hope others will be blessed by the video as much as I was during the making of it.
Lyrics:
Standing on the Promises
Standing on the promises of Christ my King
Through eternal ages let His praises ring
Glory to the highest, I will shout and I’ll sing
I’m standing on the promises of God
Standing, standing,
Standing on the promises of Christ my Saviour
Standing, I’m standing,
I’m standing on the promises of God.
Standing on the promises that cannot fail
When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail
And by the living Word of God I shall prevail
I’m standing on the promises of God
Standing, standing,
Standing on the promises of Christ my Saviour
Standing, standing,
I’m standing on the promises of God
________
For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us. (2Cor 1:20)