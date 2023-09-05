Long, Difficult Test Happening For Many. Keep Your Eyes On JESUS!

MAILBAG SHOW 9.5.2023
TRUMP ADDRESSES 'VACCINE' ADVERSE EVENTS...FINALLY!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/president-trump-addresses-vaccine-adverse-events-first-time/
DNC CHAIR SOUNDS ALARM ON MAGA MOVEMENT
https://www.infowars.com/posts/former-dnc-chair-donna-brazile-sounds-alarm-on-maga-movement-ive-never-seen-anything-like-this-with-donald-trump/
GEORGE SOROS' SON TO SHIFT FOCUS ON DEFEATING TRUMP IN 2024
https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1698104080126914760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
DR. BRIX ADMINTS SHE AND FAUCI MADE UP 'THE SCIENCE' OF...
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/dr-birx-admits-she-and-fauci-made-science-lockdowns-social-distancing
‘FDA IS NOT A PHYSICIAN'...APPEALS COURT SIDES WITH DOCTORS
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/fda-is-not-a-physician-appeals-court-sides-with-doctors-on-ivermectin-for-covid-19-post-5485494?autoemail=theappearance%40windstream.net&utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_content=&utm_campaign=roundup&utm_term=
SENATOR JOHNSON SAYS CDC ABUSED AUTHORITY, ENGAGED IN CENSORSHIP
https://theleadingreport.com/2023/08/31/sen-johnson-claims-cdc-abused-authority-while-engaging-in-censorship-campaign-of-covid-19-vaccine-posts/
NEW FOLA DRS. REVEAL CDC AND FDA IGNORED MILITARY INVESTIGATIONS
https://theleadingreport.com/2023/09/04/new-foia-docs-reveal-the-cdc-fda-ignored-u-s-military-investigations-into-vaccine-failures/
CDC: VAXXED AT HIGHER RISK THAN UNVAXXED
https://slaynews.com/news/cdc-vaccinated-higher-risk-covid-than-unvaxxed/
