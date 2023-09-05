Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Long, Difficult Test Happening For Many. Keep Your Eyes On JESUS!
channel image
The Appearance
222 Subscribers
94 views
Published Yesterday

MAILBAG SHOW 9.5.2023


* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program!


TRUMP ADDRESSES 'VACCINE' ADVERSE EVENTS...FINALLY!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/president-trump-addresses-vaccine-adverse-events-first-time/


DNC CHAIR SOUNDS ALARM ON MAGA MOVEMENT

https://www.infowars.com/posts/former-dnc-chair-donna-brazile-sounds-alarm-on-maga-movement-ive-never-seen-anything-like-this-with-donald-trump/


GEORGE SOROS' SON TO SHIFT FOCUS ON DEFEATING TRUMP IN 2024

https://twitter.com/charliekirk11/status/1698104080126914760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw


DR. BRIX ADMINTS SHE AND FAUCI MADE UP 'THE SCIENCE' OF...

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/dr-birx-admits-she-and-fauci-made-science-lockdowns-social-distancing


‘FDA IS NOT A PHYSICIAN'...APPEALS COURT SIDES WITH DOCTORS

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/fda-is-not-a-physician-appeals-court-sides-with-doctors-on-ivermectin-for-covid-19-post-5485494?autoemail=theappearance%40windstream.net&utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_content=&utm_campaign=roundup&utm_term=


SENATOR JOHNSON SAYS CDC ABUSED AUTHORITY, ENGAGED IN CENSORSHIP

https://theleadingreport.com/2023/08/31/sen-johnson-claims-cdc-abused-authority-while-engaging-in-censorship-campaign-of-covid-19-vaccine-posts/


NEW FOLA DRS. REVEAL CDC AND FDA IGNORED MILITARY INVESTIGATIONS

https://theleadingreport.com/2023/09/04/new-foia-docs-reveal-the-cdc-fda-ignored-u-s-military-investigations-into-vaccine-failures/


CDC: VAXXED AT HIGHER RISK THAN UNVAXXED

https://slaynews.com/news/cdc-vaccinated-higher-risk-covid-than-unvaxxed/

Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


HEALTH DEPT. COVERS UP ILLEGAL LAB

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/05/health-department-covers-up-illegal-lab.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20230905&foDate=false&mid=DM1460109&rid=1903306649


CHINESE-RUN LAB IN CALIF. ILLEGALLY STORED VIALS OF COVID-1 AND...

https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article277949468.html


POLICE ARREST 16 PROTESTERS DEMONSTRATING AGAINST JAPAN RELEASING RADIOACTIVE WATER INTO THE OCEAN

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12440321/Police-arrest-16-protestors-demonstrate-against-Japan-releasing-radioactive-water-sea.html


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Augusto on Odysee...

https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpvaccinesnewscdcdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestssoroscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswersburning mantestimoniesaugusto perezsea weedbirxmailbagidalia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket