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Killing The Homeless in Milton Keynes
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308 views • December 09, 2021
STOP - your compassion is killing the Homeless of Milton Keynes! Despite the Homeless prepping for survival on the mean streets of Milton Keynes, UK: they are dying in droves.
Drawing on my 7 years of experience, I expose who is really harming the Homeless in Milton Keynes and the utter failure of local Churches to get their Biblical priorities right. Milton Keynes Homeless are disappearing! How many more have to die before we come to their aid? The answer is NOT money or posh food! My story must be told!
Filmed on location in Milton Keynes, England, UK.
Drawing on my 7 years of experience, I expose who is really harming the Homeless in Milton Keynes and the utter failure of local Churches to get their Biblical priorities right. Milton Keynes Homeless are disappearing! How many more have to die before we come to their aid? The answer is NOT money or posh food! My story must be told!
Filmed on location in Milton Keynes, England, UK.
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