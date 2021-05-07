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CONSPIRACY CHIC:HOW TO SAVE YOUR CHILDREN FROM MINI NUKES/CME IN A FEW HOURS
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50 views • May 07, 2021
HOW TO BUILD A RADIATION SHIELD USING WATER IN GARBAGE BAGS IN BOXES
BUILD ON AND AROUND A STURDY TABLE.WATER IS WHAT THEY USE IN NUCLEAR REACTORS,REMEMBER? IF YOU EXPAND THE VIDEO YOU CAN WATCH THE RIVER FLOW.IS RADIATON DANGEROUS? NO SAYS EXPERT
https://www.brighteon.com/256f1dfc-08a8-4405-
9dab-7c3a6aa21144
NATURALLY OCCURING LOW DOSE ROCKS
https://www.brighteon.com/362b83a7-00ff-4004-ab23-ff0f82bf988
shelter advise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=al0CVsiffu8
BUILD ON AND AROUND A STURDY TABLE.WATER IS WHAT THEY USE IN NUCLEAR REACTORS,REMEMBER? IF YOU EXPAND THE VIDEO YOU CAN WATCH THE RIVER FLOW.IS RADIATON DANGEROUS? NO SAYS EXPERT
https://www.brighteon.com/256f1dfc-08a8-4405-
9dab-7c3a6aa21144
NATURALLY OCCURING LOW DOSE ROCKS
https://www.brighteon.com/362b83a7-00ff-4004-ab23-ff0f82bf988
shelter advise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=al0CVsiffu8
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