Grant Stinchfield: I am grateful for Miles Guo’s defense of freedom. I have never seen a person so strong!

https://gettr.com/post/p2iwatifd02
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Grant Stinchfield (GETTR: @stinchfield1776): I am grateful for Miles Guo’s defense of freedom. I have never seen a person so strong! Good things happen to good people and in the end, good always beats evil!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：我由衷感谢郭文贵先生对自由的捍卫，我从来没有见过一个人如此强大！好人必有好报，最终善良一定战胜邪恶！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
