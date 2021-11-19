© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer Adds Dangerous Drug to Children’s COVID Vaccines [Nov 12, 2021]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • November 19, 2021
'Pfizer secretly added heart attack drug to children's COVID vaccines as reports of cardiac arrest in the vaxxed becomes the norm'
343,806 views · Nov 12, 2021
Greg Reese
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=618e8cba14677f46152f31f7
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=618e8cba14677f46152f31f7
https://reesereport.com/videos/
343,806 views · Nov 12, 2021
Greg Reese
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=618e8cba14677f46152f31f7
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=618e8cba14677f46152f31f7
https://reesereport.com/videos/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.