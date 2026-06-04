"Burning for Revenge" Trailer (1990) Remastered

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And now, the trailer for the 90's exploitation action Cop classic "Burning for Revenge" has been resurrected. Here it is, digitally remastered in stunning 1080p High Definition video. No one could be arsed to upgrade it to 4K.
Cast
Danny Speeduck - Himself
Heavy #1 - Frank Otis
Speeduck's Wife - Grace Liu
Heavy #2 - Mitchell Holland and Rod Lara
Nervous Guy - Rod Lara
Breathless Man - Mitchell Holland
Speeduck's Partner, Police Chief & Cuban Drug Lord - Bryan Pike
Voice Over Narration - Joel T Robinson (http://www.fiverr.com/joeltrobinson)
Crew
Directors of Photography - Dylan Anderson & Bryan Pike
Camera Operators - Dylan Anderson, Declan Clayton, Nihary Ratsimbazafy & Simon Harcourt
Sound Recordists - Declan Clayton & Simon Harcourt
Grips - Simon Harcourt & Nihary Ratsimbazafy
Music - Europaweite Aussichten (Aka Sam Freissler)
Tracks "Over the City" and "Sundown" from the album "Purgatory"
Copyright Europaweite Aussichten 2015. Used by permission. Http://europaweiteaussichten.bandcamp.com/
4:16End Screen