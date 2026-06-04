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"Burning for Revenge" Trailer (1990) Remastered
LateStageComedy
LateStageComedy
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And now, the trailer for the 90's exploitation action Cop classic "Burning for Revenge" has been resurrected. Here it is, digitally remastered in stunning 1080p High Definition video. No one could be arsed to upgrade it to 4K.


Cast

Danny Speeduck - Himself

Heavy #1 - Frank Otis

Speeduck's Wife - Grace Liu

Heavy #2 - Mitchell Holland and Rod Lara

Nervous Guy - Rod Lara

Breathless Man - Mitchell Holland

Speeduck's Partner, Police Chief & Cuban Drug Lord - Bryan Pike

Voice Over Narration - Joel T Robinson (http://www.fiverr.com/joeltrobinson)


Crew

Directors of Photography - Dylan Anderson & Bryan Pike

Camera Operators - Dylan Anderson, Declan Clayton, Nihary Ratsimbazafy & Simon Harcourt

Sound Recordists - Declan Clayton & Simon Harcourt

Grips - Simon Harcourt & Nihary Ratsimbazafy


Music - Europaweite Aussichten (Aka Sam Freissler)

Tracks "Over the City" and "Sundown" from the album "Purgatory"

Copyright Europaweite Aussichten 2015. Used by permission. Http://europaweiteaussichten.bandcamp.com/

Keywords
crimecultfilmactionmoviesbloodexploitationdramacinemacinephiles
Chapters

4:16End Screen

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