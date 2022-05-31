X22 FINANCIAL REPORT: [CB] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Conspiracy No More, Economic Playbook Known

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[CB] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, Conspiracy No More, Economic Playbook Known
The EU people are having a hard time with fuel and food, this is because of the sanctions they placed on Russia, the criminal syndicate then turns around and blames Russia. The [CB] are moving forward with the GR/GND but this has already failed. The [CB] says the quiet part out loud, CBDC will not rely on the SWIFT system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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