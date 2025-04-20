🎉 Anneke’s Birthday Bash at Termos del Río! 🌊🎂

🎉 Join us for an unforgettable birthday celebration at Termos del Río! 🌊✨

We had an amazing time celebrating Anneke’s birthday at Termos del Río, El Salvador’s stunning waterpark and hot springs resort! 🏖💦 From relaxing in thermal pools to splashing around on water slides, it was a day full of fun, laughter, and great memories.

🌴 What’s in this video?

✅ Exploring Termos del Río’s pools & attractions 🏊‍♂️

✅ Why Termos del Río is a must-visit in El Salvador 🇸🇻





💬 Have you ever been to Termos del Río? Let us know your favorite part in the comments! And if you enjoyed this video, don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more El Salvador adventures! 🎥✨

📍 Location: Termos del Río, El Salvador

🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more updates on our expat life in El Salvador!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

✉️ Email: [email protected]



