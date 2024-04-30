Advanced Civilizations, Sports, Kennedy Assassination, New Zealand, China’s Jesuit, Cops & Journalists

SR 2024-04-29 Advanced Civilizations

Topic list:

* “Advanced civilization architecture hiding in plain sight”?

* The depth of lies we live in is staggering; especially when disciplines like “science” and “medicine” are actually nothing of the sort.

* The Harbaugh NFL dynasty further proves what I’ve been saying about “sports”.

* Russell Brand gets baptized and prays the rosary.

* What do Lee Harvey Oswald and this very infamous Jesuit Superior General share in common?

* What does Christopher Nolan imply about Jack Ruby and “ghost guns”?

* What does the man behind Benito Mussolini have in common with the man behind Adolf Hitler?

* Every Chicago resident has a $42,000 tax burden but here’s what the far-Left black Mayor just added.

* In New Zealand, wood stoves and gas cars are banned or will be soon.

* Here’s why you don’t want to buy a new car, anyway.

* Is Eric Jon Phelps a Jesuit?

* Why does the Chinese Communist Party give this Jesuit special honors?

* This Johnny copycat is stealing his donations (Rumble will get right back to me).

* Johnny retells his Jesuit Red Pill story.

* Is this heresy why the En Goodian stays away from his old boss?

* Is Tulsi Gabbard this Mortal Kombat character?

* What really happened at Abu Ghraib?

* La Quinta Columna.

* New Zealand is also about to charge ANY driver for operating their vehicle: here is Johnny’s solution.

* These FIVE Popes made the scamdemic happen but none of Johnny’s “friends” are interested.

* Did “O.J.” Simpson join his son in slaughtering Nicole Brown?

* Cops and “journalists” are all over this nearly 60-year-old crime: here’s why it’s still a PsyOp.

* Tennessee has outlawed “geo-engineering”: here’s why it doesn’t matter.

* The only guests Johnny cares about are his Flying Monkeys.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/