As India Celebrates 76 Years of independence From Britain - Look at Horrific Colonial Crimes Committed by the British in India
Published 15 hours ago

As India celebrates 76 years of independence from Britain, we look back at the horrific colonial crimes committed by the British in India. This included massacres and famines as one of the wealthiest countries was turned into one of the poorest over 200 years of colonial rule.

