First footage of Putin meeting with Witkoff.

Also: The European Union has just imposed sanctions on Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin, officially banning him from entering all 27 EU member states.

Supporters of the Serbian Government from across Serbia are flocking to the capital city of Belgrade ahead of a planned rally tomorrow, led by President Aleksandar Vučić himself.

It is anticipated to be one of the largest pro-government rallies in years.

So-called President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani and President of Syria Ahmed al-Shaara held a talk in Antalya, Turkey.

The Presidential Office of Syria referred to Kosovo as "the Republic of Kosovo".

Syrian President Ahmed al-Shaara and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in Antalya, Turkey.

