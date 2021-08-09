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Operation Garden Plot The Plant To Imprison US Citizens
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113 views • August 09, 2021
Underground tunnels large enough for a large truck to drive in . . . large facilities supposed to be empty . . . but have been federally funded to renovate . . . example: large electronic turn styles . . . with high fence turned inwards at the top to keep people in . . . rail tracks beside facilities . . . security cameras . . . doors and windows blocked . . . gas pipes outside these run the length of the building . . . a crane found labelled US Army . . . green zones . . . blue zones . . .
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