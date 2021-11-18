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God Will Destroy Those Who Destroy the Earth!!!
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60 views • November 18, 2021
The Revelation of Jesus Christ tells us that God will destroy those who destroy the beautuful earth that God created. Many people claim it;s not possible for man to do that, but why would Jesus say it then? The truth is all of us are destrying the earth with our non-stop greed and luxurious living, our incessant waste, pollution and destruction without a care for anyone or anything else around us.
We will either listen to what Jesus said here and change our ways or be destroyed...
https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
We will either listen to what Jesus said here and change our ways or be destroyed...
https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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