Tucker Carlson Responds to Trump Assassination Attempt and JD Vance for VP - Milwaukee, WI Heritage Speech - 7-15-2024

Tucker speaks at the Heritage Foundation gathering at the RNC 2024 Convention
“...there is a spiritual battle underway.”
“There is no logical way to understand what we’re seeing now in temporal terms. You just can’t. These are not political divides. There are forces and – they’re very obvious now, they’ve decided for whatever reason to take off the mask – whose only goal is chaos, violence, destruction, and there are the rest of us who once again are not always certain we’re right, but we know that that’s bad.”