Featured Guests: STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK and TIM KIRBY - ” Two Days, One Victory: How East and West Remember the End of WWII Differently”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
Freedom International Livestream
May 8, 2025, Thurs 12:00 PM EST
|
Topic:” Two Days, One Victory: How East & West Remember the End of WWII Differently”
Bios:
STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK is a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert, located in Russia. He was born in Donbass during the Soviet times, migrated to the US as a child, served in the US army, did not like what it was doing in former Yugoslavia, quit, returned to Russia and now is working as a support system near his hometown in the battle in Ukraine.
http://www.patreon.com/user?u=290499 Buy Me A Coffee http://www.buymeacoffee.com/staskrapiv
Telegram: Stas Was There….In English.. https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2
YouTube -Stanislav Krapivnik https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman
TIM KIRBY is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.
Telegram: Tim Kirby Russia Hardcore -- https://t.me/timkirbyhardcore
YouTube: Tim Kirby Russia - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjox2j8QnpUBanF7jTEg3A