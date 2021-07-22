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Man To Man With Deacon Richard Hudzik
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33 views • July 22, 2021
Recently Deacon John Rangel and Frank Casella, from CMCS, sat down to talk man to man with Deacon Richard Hudzik about manhood and ministry - this is a first in a series of interviews with Catholic Deacon's of the Archdiocese of Chicago - from out blog https://www.cmcsmen.net/blog
(Note: the first minute of this video is black)
You can find Deacon Hudzik and learn more from his YouTube Page https://tinyurl.com/yp2afuvj
(Note: the first minute of this video is black)
You can find Deacon Hudzik and learn more from his YouTube Page https://tinyurl.com/yp2afuvj
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