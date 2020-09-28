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I Used to be a Democrat Mon Sept 28 2020
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14 views • September 28, 2020
Speaking about my growing up identifying as a Democrat and why I identified as one and my leaving that identity and becoming an Independent American.
I discuss my reasons and thoughts about Democrats, Republicans, independent political beliefs and some of my experiences concerning this issue.
I discuss my reasons and thoughts about Democrats, Republicans, independent political beliefs and some of my experiences concerning this issue.
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