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CELLULAR COHERENCE & DETOX | True Pathfinder
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56 views • February 17, 2022
In this video we look at the secrets of the inner workings of your cells, explain what cellular coherence is, why it is crucial for detox and your health in general, and derive a practical, holistic detox and healing concept from that knowledge.
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For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
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Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #detox #holistictherapy #holistichealing #cellularcoherence #healthdevice #holistichealthscan #wellness
Get the most powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #detox #holistictherapy #holistichealing #cellularcoherence #healthdevice #holistichealthscan #wellness
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