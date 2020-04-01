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Comet last seen by Ancient Egyptians should appear in sky in April!!
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88 views • April 01, 2020
A comet which visits the solar system every 5,500 years should become visible to the naked eye in early April.
"We hope that it will become visible to the naked eye in early April reaching closest approach to earth on May 23.
"Coming to within 100million miles of the earth, very close in astronomical terms, it presents no risk to the earth, but does have the potential to lift people's spirits as we go through the current crisis."
"We hope that it will become visible to the naked eye in early April reaching closest approach to earth on May 23.
"Coming to within 100million miles of the earth, very close in astronomical terms, it presents no risk to the earth, but does have the potential to lift people's spirits as we go through the current crisis."
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