Ricketts Opening Statements (Part 2 Replies) - Nebraska Primary Debates 2024

Scott: Welcome back to the 2024 Nebraska Primary Debates, We just heard from Cheap Tricks Ricketts and if you missed his opening statement here’s a recap, and then, replies from all of our experts.





Cheap Tricks Ricketts: I am better than all of you.





Chris: Someone’s sure high on his horse, like always. Well then he has a lot of walking to do.





Gary: He’s high on something and it ain’t no horse.





Lucy: He’s high on a big pile of horse-hockey.





Ian: I love horseys! especially My Little Pony, Princess Twighlight Sparkle!





Rosie: He’s just confident in his bad decision making ability.





Emory: Every bad decision is one step closer to a good decision.





Chris: Well then he has a lot of walking to do.





Rosie: Someone has to make decisions even if they are the worst decision.





Cheap Tricks Ricketts: I’ll always make the best decisions I can, to benefit me and my globalist business partners, at the expense of the people in Nebraska, because “There’s no place like Nebraska”.





Chris: He just saying, “There’s no place like Nebraska” because that’s what Nebraskan’s like to hear.





Rosie: It’s like Dorothy Lynch for the ears.





Ian: I’d bathe in Dorothy Lynch but it clogs the drain.





Gary: But he doesn’t mean any of it.





Scott: Well there’s one thing you can count on, no matter what he says or lies about, he’ll keep saying “There’s no place like Nebraska’.





Cheap Tricks Ricketts: There’s no place like Nebraska





Vote John Glen Weaver

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/





#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #deprimarydebate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections #teamricketts #rickettsforsenate #ricketts4senate #ricketts #cheaptricksricketts