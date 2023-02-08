In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt about who the real enemy is behind the “plandemic” and the “death jabs” and who may be scapegoated through military-grade propaganda.





https://sashalatypova.substack.com





https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/





Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com









SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXLCUSIVE CONTENT, BACKSTAGE PASSES, EVENTS, AND MORE!





https://ampinsider.us/sign-up





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/PHDMorgan





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888





RNCstore.com Use Promo Code AMP888





https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888





AMPNEWS.US