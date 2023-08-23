Apocalypse Watch E118: Trump Still has the McGuffin, Conspiracy 101 and Maui WTF

Johnny
Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, Josh and George Jetson for a conversation
covering Biden's fitness for office, Trump's multiple indictments and how the
Maui fire takes us back to the roots of Conspiracy 101.
