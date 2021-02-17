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A Year in the Life - Personal Transformation with Catherine Blackwood
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20 views • February 17, 2021
I explore with Catherine in this video her transformation since March 2020 and what the stepping stones were for her to step into her power, embrace fearlessness, and to challenge the authority she'd historically always looked up to. She describes her journey and inspires us to hold fast to nature, the earth, and our sovereignty as children of the universe.
You can find Catherine on http://www.catherineblackwood.co.uk and she's also on fakebook, telegram and mewe.
You can find Catherine on http://www.catherineblackwood.co.uk and she's also on fakebook, telegram and mewe.
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