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The House of Israel - Lesson 10 - The Serpent's Trail
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26 views • June 05, 2020
There is a Bible prophecy that the lost House of Israel was to leave landmarks by which we could trace down their migration route to their new land. The landmarks lead us straight to Britain and British monarchy. This message was delivered on the anniversary of Queen Elisabeth's coronation, June 2, 2020. A considerable portion of this message is devoted also to that momentous event in world's history.
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