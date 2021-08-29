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Enemies Within The Church - The Story of First Baptist Church Naples
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76 views • August 29, 2021
Here is a short story culled from a three year investigation of the Social Justice False-Gospel that is now corrupting and destroying churches, Bible Colleges and Seminaries around the world.
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