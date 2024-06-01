Create New Account
[Q4T 82] [Jun 17, 2021] TFR 221 - Quest4Truth - Genesis Study: Jasher 44 - 49 and Legends of the Jews (6K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Continuing our study of Genesis, this time reading from the book of Jasher chapters 44 - 49, with additional readings from the Legends of the Jews, Book 2, concerning Joseph being risen to second in charge of Egypt.

https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

