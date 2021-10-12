Enslaved Yesterday, Brain Washed Today and Captured Tomorrow, Unplug and Do for Self!

This episode of Hips News we will look into the future and attempt to see where we will be in the year 2023!

Will the government crack and leave us to wonder where we headed?

Is this life we are living is reality? or have we been awaken to the see that we are in the matrix and that there are a just a Few of us truly aware of our surroundings?



In this episode we will pose the questions and to think outside Of the general way of thinking .

This episodes features

*Future shock

*The aftermath

*OTG Society(off the grid)!