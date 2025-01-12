Update on State Banking, Tether, Bitcoin, and Silver | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Bitcoin’s recent decline may be linked to the new EU/US MiCA regulations targeting Tether, which could have broader implications for the cryptocurrency market. In the silver market, we’re seeing tightness driven by anticipated tariffs, prompting shifts in bullion banking and wholesale activities. While retail demand is currently subdued, investment activity remains steady despite challenges in financing inventory purchases.

On the metals front, the outlook for platinum in 2025 is positive following a mixed performance last year. Meanwhile, strong gold demand is being signaled by Chinese bond yield trends, reflecting broader market interconnections.

Discussions this week also touched on the potential benefits of state-run banks, using North Dakota as an example. Katherine Austin Fitts and Richard Warner highlighted why this model might be worth revisiting to address current economic challenges.

For those interested in new investment opportunities, we explored a promising high-grade mining company with strong insider ownership and institutional backing. While it presents a high-risk, high-reward scenario, it’s one to watch for potential growth.

Finally, we reviewed energy consumption comparisons between Bitcoin and gold, as well as the considerations for investing in MicroStrategy versus directly purchasing Bitcoin.

For more detailed analysis and actionable insights, check out our free newsletters or explore premium content at The Morgan Report.

Watch this video on Update on State Banking, Tether, Bitcoin, and Silver, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Update on State Banking, Tether, Bitcoin, and Silver.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join