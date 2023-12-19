Graham talks about Granville Sharp and England's history with slavery

Graham discusses the pivotal role Granville Sharp played in shaping England's legal perspective on slavery. Sharp, an English abolitionist, is renowned for his efforts in the infamous Somerset case, which contributed to the notion that slavery was unsupported by common law in England. Graham touches on Sharp's dedication to the anti-slavery movement and how his work influenced the eventual abolition of the slave trade within the British Empire.
