Tom Zimmer Hermit of Loreto story - Predicted Donald J. Trump will bring people to God

On Feb 19, 2017, Father Giacomo Capoverdi shared a fascinating story of his encounter with the Hermit of Loreto (the author of the Pieta Prayer Book), at the site of the Holy House of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In this video, Father Capoverdi shares an amazing premonition this Hermit of Loreto had all the way back in the 1980s about Donald J. Trump bringing the people back to God. Please watch as Father shares this incredible story.

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