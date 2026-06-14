Four Simple Lessons in Unconditional Love

Key Lesson: One virtually unknown aspect of love – and, in a way, one that is most vital to your inner growth – is found not in correcting the path of others, but rather in allowing them the undisturbed, conflict-free space they must have in order to fully experience the consequences of their own choices.

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more info about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations



