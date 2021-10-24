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Microgreens - How Much to Water and How Soon Before Harvest to Maintain Freshness
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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151 views • October 24, 2021
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#microgreens #kcgardens #watering

If you are just growing microgreens for yourself, most people harvest and eat as they go. But, if you are growing for a small business on a timeline and need to know when the perfect time to stop watering is to give your greens a chance to dry out before packaging, this video is for you!

We review the major commodity crops:
Sunflower Shoots
Pea Shoots
Broccoli/Cabbage
Radish
Specialties (Amaranth, Mustards, Basils)
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▶️WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
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▶️Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl
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Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
Small Clamshell (32 oz): https://bit.ly/3EM0suo
Large Clamshell: https://bit.ly/3AHchQ4
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▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
Keywords
nutritionvegetablesfreshharvestbroccolimicrogreensrotsunflower shootspackaging
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