The Spike Protein Vaccine Is a Violation of US Law, That Is Domestic Terrorism

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12/27/2021 Dr. David Martin: The spike protein vaccine is a collusion, that is racketeering， and that is under Section 802 of the Patriot Act, that is domestic terrorism. That is a violation of US law, the injection of a bio weapon according to the US Code. But the US Department of Justice did nothing.