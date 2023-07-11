Tom Renz | Is Perfect the Enemy of Good? (Part 1)

Today I want to start out today's show tying two things together that seem very divergent, Marjorie Taylor Green (MTG) being booted from the freedom caucus, and an article that came out from Truth Based Media, “Expert Warns CBDC’s Could Lead Economies to a Dark Path - Where Governments Dictate What You Can Purchase.” What do these two things have to do with each other? #CBDC #MTG #FreedomCaucus #DigitalCurrency #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #Truth #Congress #Corruption
