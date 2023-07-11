Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom Renz | Is Perfect the Enemy of Good? (Part 1)
channel image
Thomas Renz
140 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

Today I want to start out today's show tying two things together that seem very divergent, Marjorie Taylor Green (MTG) being booted from the freedom caucus, and an article that came out from Truth Based Media, “Expert Warns CBDC’s Could Lead Economies to a Dark Path - Where Governments Dictate What You Can Purchase.” What do these two things have to do with each other? #CBDC #MTG #FreedomCaucus #DigitalCurrency #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #Truth #Congress #Corruption

www.TomRenz.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE:  **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102




Keywords
tomrenzthomasrenzrenzrantattorneytomrenz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket