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Garnished but empty: being void of the word of God
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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11 views • June 20, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to brother Jim.  His YouTube channel is ThirstyforTruth.

Christians claim that they stand with God yet after receiving the Truth, they go back into the ways of the world and sin willingly against the Lamb of God Who takes the sins of the world. In Matthew 12:44-45, the Son of the living God says, Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation.

Why make a mockery of Christ and bring shame to what He did on the cross, when we go back to where we came from and live in sin? (Hebrews 6:6) Did not Christ die for our sins? So why stay in our sins by breaking His law (1 John 3:4; Exodus 20:3-17). We are to be new creatures in Christ, born from above through the Spirit of Truth and to live holy lives pleasing to the Father (2 Corinthians 5:17; Matthew 5:48).

We are to put our faith in Christ and obey His divine law of truth and love. As Christ says, go and sin no more (John 8:11). Through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, we gradually become Christ-like by having the mind of Christ Who obeys the Father in all things (Philippians 2:5). So should we if we claim to His followers.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/


For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimgodheadgarnishedgarnished but empty
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